1/
Keith Beach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle Keith Beach, 83, of Olathe, KS passed away Aug. 11, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, KS. Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, KS (913) 592-2244. Private Masonic service at 1:30 p.m. and private family funeral service to follow due to COVID19. Burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Keith was born March 10, 1937 in rural Emmett, KS to Merle Johnson and Frances Marie (Bernard) Beach. He grew up in Emmett, KS and graduated from Havensville High School in 1955. Keith moved to Gardner in 1963, later to Olathe then to Prairie Lake, KS for many years and back to Olathe in 2012. He served in the United States Air Force. Keith worked for Walter Yount Construction and Amino Brothers as a heavy equipment operator. He was the founder of Beach Construction which later merged with United Construction to form United Bridge. Keith later worked for the Kansas Turnpike, retiring at age 75. He married Jean Anne Hugo on January 14, 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. Keith was a member of the Bucks Grove Methodist Church, Holton, KS and Abdullah Shriners-Overland Park, KS. He loved dirt track driving and racing as well as tinkering in his garage. For five years, Keith drove children to Shriners Hospitals in St. Louis, Chicago and Atlanta. Keith was a member of Masonic Lodge 436, Overland Park, KS and a 50 year member of American Legion Post #19. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Keith is survived by his wife, Jean; his four girls: Rhonda and husband Charles Fernandez, Dodge City, KS, Lisa and husband John Reece, Louisburg, KS, Kristi and husband Don Hunt, Olathe, KS and Kelley and husband Randy McCormick, Lee's Summit, MO; step-children: Art Black IV, Oswego, IL, Joni and husband Scott Redpath, St. Charles, IL and Lori Gall, Olathe, KS; fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Alice and husband Charlie Gibbs, Woodstock, GA and Nina May Clements, North Kansas City, MO and nieces Michele Clements, Parkville, MO and Angie and husband Ken Vanderpool, Smithville, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Funeral Home
106 South Center
Gardner, KS 66630
913-856-7111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved