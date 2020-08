St. Marys-Keith C. Havenstein, 81, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at a KCMO Hospital.Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Inurnment will be in the Peace United Church Of Christ Cemetery in Alma. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com