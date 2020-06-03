Keith D. Gay Keith D. Gay, Age 92, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10-11:00 A.M., followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 227 SW Van Buren St., Topeka, KS, 66603. Inurnment will follow at Topeka Cemetery. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements by Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.