Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Keith Hendrix
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel
Keith D. Hendrix Obituary
Keith D. Hendrix Keith D. Hendrix was born May 25, 1938 in Jefferson County, Kansas the fourth son of Alvin W. and Elizabeth "Irene" Gross Hendrix. He attended Pleasant Valley School and graduated in 1956 from Perry Rural High School. Keith worked for Cross Ambulance Service before taking a job as a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department for several years. He then began a long career with the Topeka Police Department. He served as a patrol officer, worked in the narcotics division and was later promoted to detective. He worked for the TPD for 30 years.

He was an avid classic car lover. He restored numerous cars through the years. He loved to spend time with other people who shared his love of classic cars. He participated in many car shows throughout the Midwest, and local Cruise Nights and other local car shows. He enjoyed NASCAR and NHRA. He was part owner of a dragster at one time. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police and National Rifle Association. Keith enjoyed square dancing and even danced competitively. He loved singing and playing the guitar. When he was younger, Keith belonged to a band and played guitar.

Survivors include his brother, Loren Hendrix of Overland Park, Kansas; his aunt, Barbara Hendrix of Topeka; seven nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Kenneth W. Hendrix, Paul E. Hendrix, Gerald "Jerry" Hendrix and Charles C. Hendrix.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel. Services for Keith will begin at 11:00 in the chapel. To leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
