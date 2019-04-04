Home

Keith E. "Butch" Rogers

Keith E. "Butch" Rogers Obituary
Keith E. "Butch" Rogers Keith "Butch" Rogers, 67, of Fairview, KS passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the St. Francis Hospital in Topeka surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Fairview Community Center from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Fairview, KS. Casual wear is requested by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, KS 66534. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
