Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Keith Brinnon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Brinnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Edward Brinnon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Edward Brinnon Obituary
Keith Edward Brinnon Keith Edward Brinnon, age 86, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care. Keith was born December 14, 1932 in Topeka the son of George and Clara (Wood) Brinnon. Keith graduated from Topeka High School in 1951. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Italy during the Korean War. After serving his country, Keith worked as a welder at Allis Chalmers Implement in Topeka for over 30 years. Later he and his father did odd jobs in Topeka. Keith enjoyed fishing, watching sports on t.v. and country music. He is survived by several cousins. Keith's family appreciates the kind care that they received while Keith was at Midland Hospice.

Graveside services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.

davidsonfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now