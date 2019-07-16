|
|
Keith Edward Brinnon Keith Edward Brinnon, age 86, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care. Keith was born December 14, 1932 in Topeka the son of George and Clara (Wood) Brinnon. Keith graduated from Topeka High School in 1951. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Italy during the Korean War. After serving his country, Keith worked as a welder at Allis Chalmers Implement in Topeka for over 30 years. Later he and his father did odd jobs in Topeka. Keith enjoyed fishing, watching sports on t.v. and country music. He is survived by several cousins. Keith's family appreciates the kind care that they received while Keith was at Midland Hospice.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019