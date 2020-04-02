Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lying in State
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Denison Cemetery
Keith Eric Eubanks


1959 - 2020
Keith Eric Eubanks Obituary
Keith Eric Eubanks DENISON- Keith Eric Eubanks, 60, of Denison, KS, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Community Hospital in Onaga, KS. A private family Graveside Service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Denison Cemetery. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. There will be a Celebration of Keith's Life at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Friends of Banner Creek Shelter Fund. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence c/o leaving a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
