Keith Eric Eubanks DENISON- Keith Eric Eubanks, 60, of Denison, KS, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Community Hospital in Onaga, KS. A private family Graveside Service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Denison Cemetery. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. There will be a Celebration of Keith's Life at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Friends of Banner Creek Shelter Fund. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence c/o leaving a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020