Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Whiteman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Ferris Whiteman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith Ferris Whiteman Obituary
Keith Ferris Whiteman Keith Ferris Whiteman, 76, of Topeka, died peacefully in his home on Friday, May 10, 2019.

A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A time and place will be announced soon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Keith's name to the Arab Shrine, 1305 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66612.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Keith's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.