Keith Ferris Whiteman Keith Ferris Whiteman, 76, of Topeka, died peacefully in his home on Friday, May 10, 2019.
A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A time and place will be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Keith's name to the Arab Shrine, 1305 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66612.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Keith's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019