Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Keith Ferris Whiteman Obituary
Keith Ferris Whiteman Keith Ferris Whiteman, 76, of Topeka, died peacefully in his home on Friday, May 10, 2019.

A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Lake Shawnee Event Center, 3025 SE Croco Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66605.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Keith's name to the Arab Shrine, 1305 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66612.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Keith's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
