Keith G. Ramsey Keith Gerald Ramsey, 92, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Keith will lie in state after 3 p.m., Friday, at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel where the family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019