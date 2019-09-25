Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Hope Funeral Chapel
4700 SW 17th Street
Topeka, KS
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Hope Funeral Chapel
4700 SW 17th Street
Topeka, KS
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Funeral Chapel
4700 SW 17th Street
Topeka, KS
Keith G. Ramsey


1927 - 2019
Keith G. Ramsey Keith Gerald Ramsey, 92, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Keith will lie in state after 3 p.m., Friday, at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel where the family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
