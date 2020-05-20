Home

Ken Barnes Ken Barnes, 71, Havensville died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Topeka Stormont.

He was born June 26, 1948 at the Holton Hospital, the son of Dale and Maurene Barnes. He graduated from Soldier High School in 1966.

Ken served in the US Air Force, 23 Combat Support Group. He was a truck driver for over 40 years.

He was married to Waunita Barnes for over 18 years, Dec. 15th, 2001 in Havensville. Other survivors, 2 sons, Cole and Wyatt Barnes, his mother, Maurene Barnes, sister Gail Brenner, and several nieces, nephews & grandchild.

Cremation by Midwest Cremation Society. Burial at Soldier Cemetery.

Celebration of Ken's life at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020
