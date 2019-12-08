|
|
Kenneth A. Falk ONAGA - Kenneth A. Falk, 78, of Onaga, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 21, 1941 on the farm at Wheaton, the son of Arthur and Elsa Honig Falk. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. Kenneth was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church at Wheaton. He had served on the board at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Duluth and on the Onaga School Board for four years. In his early years he worked for Kansas Power & Light. He then ran the bulk truck for Onaga Oil for twenty-two years. After that, he went back to work as a lineman for Westar Energy. He also raised cattle and hay.
Kenneth married Gloria Berges on June 12, 1966 at St. Luke Lutheran Church at Wheaton. She survives, of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Donald Falk, and one sister, Geraldine Falk. Other survivors include a son, Rodney Falk (Julie), Maple Hill; a daughter, Lori Fortin (Kevin), Wamego; two brothers, Myron Falk (Wilma), Stafford and Milton Falk (Cindy), Onaga; a sister-in-law, Virginia Falk, Silver Lake; seven grandchildren, Nicole Cooper (Robert), Taylor Falk, Erica Falk, Macy Falk, Carter Falk, Jessie Fortin and Erin Fortin, and two great grandsons, Camden and Bentley Cooper.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10th at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in St. Luke North Cemetery. Kenneth will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. He will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. at the church, where a visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church, Onaga Health & Rehab., or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019