Kenneth C. Stallbaumer Kenneth Charles Stallbaumer, 92 of Seneca, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Seneca.
Survivors are his children, Carol (Marvin) Rilinger of Waynesboro, Virginia, Gerald (Janet) Stallbaumer of Seneca, John (Vicki) Stallbaumer of Ozawkie, Kansas, Randall (Susan) Stallbaumer of Seneca and Lynn (Teresa) Stallbaumer of Sabetha; his siblings, Gervase Stallbaumer, Mary Ann Rottinghaus, Merlin Stallbaumer; 19 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website.
Kenneth will lie in state on Easter Sunday for public viewing and to sign the book; the family will not be present that day. Mass of Christian Burial will be PRIVATE on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.; but it will be livestreamed thru Sts. Peter and Paul Church website, https://youtu.be/aF_Q1Fr6MxQ.
Memorials may be left in Kenneth's memory to St. Mary's Church Electrical Restoration Fund. sent in care of the family. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020