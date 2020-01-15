Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Kenneth Conklin Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Conklin, Jr. Kenneth Eugene Conklin, Jr., 80, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Kenneth was born October 21, 1939, the son of Kenneth and Helen Curry Conklin in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1957 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Fort Hays State University. Kenneth served in the United States Army. He married Lois Reed on June 22, 1990. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and watching football. He was an avid fan of country and western shows, especially Gunsmoke. Kenneth was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Abilene and Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Katie Foster (Daryl), Ken Conklin (Karen), and Matt Wilson (Priscilla); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Moore; and sister-in-law, Judy Conklin. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Tom Conklin, Rev. Christopher Conklin, and Suzanne Sexton.

Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614, with rosary being prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Private inurnment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
