Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kerns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth D. "Buzzy" Kerns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth D. "Buzzy" Kerns Obituary
Kenneth D. "Buzzy" Kerns Kenneth D. Kerns (Buzzy), 80, passed away August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet (Fox) Kerns and son Danny. He is survived by his sisters Jorene Kerns and Betty Thompson; son's Michael, Terry, Jeff, Joey; grandchildren Brandi Blackwell, Alexandra Higgins, Wesley Kerns, Makaela Kerns, and great grandchildren. A service will be held August 24, 2019 12:00 PM at Still Waters Church, 4412 SW 21st, Topeka, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.