Kenneth D. "Buzzy" Kerns Kenneth D. Kerns (Buzzy), 80, passed away August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet (Fox) Kerns and son Danny. He is survived by his sisters Jorene Kerns and Betty Thompson; son's Michael, Terry, Jeff, Joey; grandchildren Brandi Blackwell, Alexandra Higgins, Wesley Kerns, Makaela Kerns, and great grandchildren. A service will be held August 24, 2019 12:00 PM at Still Waters Church, 4412 SW 21st, Topeka, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019