Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Kenneth Barsch
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Emmanuel Cemetery
53 rd and Ratner Road
Berryton, KS
Kenneth Gerald Barsch


1960 - 2019
Kenneth Gerald Barsch Obituary
Kenneth Gerald Barsch Kenneth "Kenny" G. Barsch, age 59, of Topeka passed away July 25, 2019 in Topeka.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Cemetery, 53rd and Ratner Road, Berryton, KS. Friends can pay respects Monday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be paid to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral services. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
