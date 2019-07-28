|
Kenneth Gerald Barsch Kenneth "Kenny" G. Barsch, age 59, of Topeka passed away July 25, 2019 in Topeka.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Cemetery, 53rd and Ratner Road, Berryton, KS. Friends can pay respects Monday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be paid to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral services. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019