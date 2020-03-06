|
|
Kenneth H. Tolle Kenneth Howard Tolle,79, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Topeka. He was a computer programmer. Survivors include a son, Dennis Tolle, Topeka; daughters, Kim Fordham, St. Marys, and Jodi Jordan, Lawrence; his sister, Darlene Mastin, Stafford; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. At his request, Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys will handle his cremation. Inurnment will be near his parents at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, and private family ceremonies will be at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020