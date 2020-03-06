Home

POWERED BY

Services
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Tolle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Tolle


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth H. Tolle Obituary
Kenneth H. Tolle Kenneth Howard Tolle,79, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Topeka. He was a computer programmer. Survivors include a son, Dennis Tolle, Topeka; daughters, Kim Fordham, St. Marys, and Jodi Jordan, Lawrence; his sister, Darlene Mastin, Stafford; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. At his request, Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys will handle his cremation. Inurnment will be near his parents at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, and private family ceremonies will be at a later date.

www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -