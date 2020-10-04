Kenneth James "Ken" Stodgell, Jr., 77, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at a Topeka care facility.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Rochester Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS, 66608-0350.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Ken's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.