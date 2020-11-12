Kenneth L. Brown, 84, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home in Topeka. A life-long Kansan, Ken was born in Lebanon, Kansas on November 4, 1936 to Lawrence and Grace Jennings Brown. Ken graduated from Phillipsburg High School and Kansas State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Ken married his high school sweetheart Ellen Winchell in 1957 and they moved to Topeka two years later.



In 1959 Ken began working at D.C. Hoss and Associates, Consulting Engineers. In 1965 Ken became a partner in what would become Hoss and Brown Consulting Engineers. After 42 years with the same firm, he retired in 2001.



Ken is survived by his wife Ellen, son Craig and his wife Kim of Manhattan, daughter Amy and her husband Bob Palmer of Lenexa, four grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.



A naturally gifted athlete, a man of quick wit, he loved word play and the songs of Guy Clark along with so many other country artists. Everyone agrees he was happiest in his shop. It was the rare moment that if something mechanical was broken, that Ken could not fix it. In his family Ken was famous for his memory and his streak of independence.



Ken's inurnment will be private with his immediate family. Ellen invites friends to come visit and share their memories of Ken over the next few weeks as they can.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to either the Kansas State University Speech Team (Continuing Forensics Excellence Fund, Communication Studies Dept, KSU, Manhattan, KS 66506) or Kansas Chapter of the Nature Conservancy (2420 NW Button Road, Topeka, KS 66618).



