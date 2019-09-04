|
Kenneth Lee Edwards Kenneth L. Edwards, 89, Topeka, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Ken was born December 18, 1929 in Paradise, KS, the son of Warren and Violet (Kirkpatrick) Edwards. He graduated from Atchison High School and attended Baker University.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
He retired from Southwestern Bell in 1985 after 37 years.
He was an avid handball, racket ball, tennis and golfer. He loved water and snow skiing.
Ken and Jo enjoyed many trips to the east and west coast and one motorcycle trip to Nova Scotia.
Ken married Jo Jansen on April 2, 1950. His wife of 69 years survives. Other survivors include their children, Craig (Lydia) Edwards, Falls Church, VA, Jill (Bill) Wildprett, Gig Harbor, WA, Jeff (Sheryl) Edwards, Topeka; and twin sister, Katherine Heathman, Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Edwards.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Grace Point Church. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit
www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019