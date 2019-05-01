Home

Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Kenneth M. Heideman

Kenneth M. Heideman Obituary
Kenneth M Heideman Kenneth Michael Heideman, 66, of Corning, died, April 27, 2019.

Ken was born September 13, 1952, the oldest of eleven children to Alice and the late Gerald Heideman.

On October 17th, 1987, he married Mary Hiltibrand in Topeka.

Ken was preceded in death by his father Gerald on January 6, 2019 and a brother Mark on December 11, 2018.

Ken is survived by his wife Mary and his son Mitchell of the home, and his daughter Jennifer (Michael) of Chandler, AZ. Also surviving is his mother Alice Heideman of Seneca and siblings; Ron, Keith, Gary, Carol , Deb, Marcia, Craig, Chris, and Dennis. Three granddaughters; Jenna, Ryleigh, and MaKenna.

Rosaries are at 2:00pm and 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Lauer Funeral home in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Corning on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30am.

Memorials will be designated to the Corning Museum, the Corning Ball Association, and the American Legion Post 37.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
