Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
3616 SW Sixth Ave
Topeka, KS
Kenneth "Mac" McLean


1947 - 2020
Kenneth "Mac" McLean Obituary
Kenneth "Mac" McLean Kenneth "Mac" McLean, 73, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at a local care home for veterans.

He was born February 13 1947, in Meadville PA, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Hoffman) McLean. He attended high school in Sandy Lake, PA and came to Topeka to attend Washburn University. He graduated in 1973 with a B.A. degree. While at Washburn he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He served in the United States Army and settled in The Woodlands area near Houston, TX.

Kenneth worked as an office manager in the oil industry until retirement. His wife, Sandy Anthony, preceded him in death, January 2010. Following her death he returned to Topeka for medical care at the V.A. Hospital and ultimately lived at Rose Villa where he was well cared for, and enjoyed the friendships of other veterans.

Survivors include his sister Jean (Robert) Tracy in Florida. He is remembered fondly by his friends from high school; his Sig Ep brothers, his friends from Texas, along with the staff and veterans at Rose Villa.

Kenneth was cremated. A memorial graveside ceremony with military honors will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave in Topeka, KS on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #400, 3029 NW Hwy 24, Topeka, KS 66618.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
