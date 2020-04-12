Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Smith Obituary
Kenneth Smith Kenneth W Smith (77) passed away March 27th after a 5th stroke.

Survivors are wife Rosemary (McGirr Patterson) Smith and her son John Mark Patterson of the home, 3 sons and 3 grandchildren in Bellingham, Washington, 2 brothers Ronnie (Nebraska) Gerald(Topeka), sisters Linda and Virginia(Topeka) , and golf partner John Dougan.

Family requests no flowers. See memorials and full obituary on line at http://angelsabovecs.com/
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -