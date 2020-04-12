|
|
Kenneth Smith Kenneth W Smith (77) passed away March 27th after a 5th stroke.
Survivors are wife Rosemary (McGirr Patterson) Smith and her son John Mark Patterson of the home, 3 sons and 3 grandchildren in Bellingham, Washington, 2 brothers Ronnie (Nebraska) Gerald(Topeka), sisters Linda and Virginia(Topeka) , and golf partner John Dougan.
Family requests no flowers. See memorials and full obituary on line at http://angelsabovecs.com/
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020