|
|
Kenneth W. Hartzell Kenneth W. Hartzell, Sr. of Topeka, 60, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and then again from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604, A Celebration of Ken's life will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019