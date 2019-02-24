|
Kenneth W. Peterson Kenneth W. Peterson, Topeka, passed away the evening of Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born January 11th, 1948 in Enterprise, Kansas, the son of Kenneth W. Peterson Sr. and Glenadine Beisch. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas in 1970.
His career took him to Washington, DC for a number of years, first as a field reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal and then as a press secretary on Capitol Hill for Rep. Jim Slattery. He returned to Kansas in 1985 where he served as the Executive Director of the Kansas Petroleum Council until his retirement in 2014.
He is survived by his son, Kyle Peterson, Washington, DC; his daughter, Erica Peterson, Topeka; his companion, Elizabeth "Betty" Watson, Topeka; and his former wife, Kathy Damron, Topeka.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel, located at 3700 SW Wanamaker in Topeka.
The family suggests memorial contributions in his memory be given to the Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library where he served on the Board of Directors at 1515 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019