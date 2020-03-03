|
|
Kenneth Wayne Scott Kenneth Wayne Scott, 70, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be Prayed at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
