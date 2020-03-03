Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Kenneth Wayne Scott

Kenneth Wayne Scott Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Scott Kenneth Wayne Scott, 70, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Rosary will be Prayed at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.

To view Kenneth's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
