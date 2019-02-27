|
Kermit C. Schrenk, Sr. Kermit C. Schrenk, Sr., 92, of Topeka, passed away on February 25, 2019.
He married Virginia F. Flory on August 14, 1949, while both were working in the Bacon Slice Department at Morrells. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2005. He was also preceded in death by a son, K.C. Schrenk, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Diana and his special companion and fiancee, Bonnie Finson.
Survivors include a son, Michael J. Schrenk; two daughters, Cynthia L. Langford (Terry), Tammy L. Schrenk, five grandchildren; Clint E. Schrenk (Phoebe), Kimberly K. von Soosten, Arin C. Langford, Shannon L. Obdyke, Stacie M. Kufahl (Matt), two step-grandsons, Cory L. Langford and T. Ryan Langford; great-grandchildren, Caimon Kufahl, Evan Kufahl, Korie Hubbard, Connor Obdyke, Ivan von Soosten, Crimson Schrenk, Caden Schrenk, and Cyran Schrenk.
He will lie in state Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church 2627 SW Western Topeka, KS 66611, or to Papan's Landing Senior Center 619 NW Paramore Street Topeka, KS 66608.
