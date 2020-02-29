|
Kevin A. Greenly Kevin A. Greenly, 60, Topeka, Kansas died unexpectedly Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Topeka.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Second Christian Church with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M. in the chapel of ArensbergPruett Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Second Christian Church and may be left in care of the funeral home. Kevin was born December 20, 1959 the son of Edward Kerford and Nan Greenly. He attended schools in Atchison.
He and Sherry Ann Beadles were united in marriage on February 2, 1989 in Lansing, Kansas and made their home in Topeka, Kansas. Mrs. Greenly preceded him in death on March 5, 2017. Kevin was employed for over twenty five years at Frito Lay Company in Topeka in the palletizing department.
Kevin served with the United States Marines.
Survivors include his mother, Nan Greenly, Atchison, KS; two sons, Kevin Greenly, Topeka, KS; Trenton Greenly, Overland Park, KS; four daughters, Bianca Greenly, Lee's Summit, MO; Kalesha Webb, Washington, DC; Marcie Webb, Alexandria, VA; Brandy Bartron, Colorado Springs, CO; two brothers, Lance Greenly, Lawrence, KS; Clayton Greenly, Atchison, KS; and eight grandchildren.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kerford.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020