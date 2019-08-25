Home

Kevin D. Robinson

Kevin D. Robinson Topeka - Kevin D. Robinson, 61 crossed over in his life's journey, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 following a chronic illness. He was the son of Larry Joe(surviving) & Patrica Mae(deceased) Robinson of Hutchinson, KS. He was the eldest of five siblings. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Debbie L. Robinson; Daughters, Annette (Rick) Scott and Heather Robinson (Brian Hayes); Grandchildren: Jesse (Gabriella), Jayden, Kyler, Andrew Scott and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Robinson; Step-Grandchildren: Mike & Rick Sollars, Destiny & Bryan Hayes as well as countless close friends. Funeral services will be held on August 31, 2019 at the VA Topeka Chapel @ 11AM.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
