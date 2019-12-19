Home

Kevin L. Terrell Kevin Terrell, 61, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1958, the son of Gary and Janet Terrell. Kevin was an Eagle Scout with Troop 13. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1976. He joined his father and uncle managing Topeka Radiator & Bodyworks. His life long passions were cars and motorcycles, music, great food, his beloved pets, and his family. Kevin is survived by his son, Zachary Terrell and wife Sarah; and grandchildren, Gabriel, Jonathan, Elisheva, Benjamin, and Timothy. Memorial service details can be found at ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
