Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Weems
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Weems

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Weems Obituary
In Memory Of
Kevin C. Weems

The family of Kevin C. Weems expresses its
sincere appreciation for cards, telegrams, florals,
condolences and other expressions of sympathy extended to us
during our bereavement. They have helped lighten our
sadness. Kevin was quite a guy -- husband, father and
grandfather; protective brother, athlete, professional, voracious reader,
fun-loving. His service on Tuesday was beautiful -- lots of laughter,
some tears and mad respect for the life Kevin lived. He will truly be missed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -