In Memory Of
Kevin C. Weems
The family of Kevin C. Weems expresses its
sincere appreciation for cards, telegrams, florals,
condolences and other expressions of sympathy extended to us
during our bereavement. They have helped lighten our
sadness. Kevin was quite a guy -- husband, father and
grandfather; protective brother, athlete, professional, voracious reader,
fun-loving. His service on Tuesday was beautiful -- lots of laughter,
some tears and mad respect for the life Kevin lived. He will truly be missed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019