Kim Emmons Obituary
Kim Emmons Kim Emmons, 66, of Topeka, passed away on May 11, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

Kim was preceded in death by his father, Kipp. He is survived by his wife, Karla, of Topeka, sons Kris (Kelly) of Berryton, and Brian (Jennifer) of Cloverdale, California, his mother, Clara, of Topeka, sister, Connie, of Carbondale and two grandsons, Ethan and Jake, of Berryton.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. To read an extended obituary, you are encouraged to visit www.angelsabovecs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020
