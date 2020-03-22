|
Kim Moon On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Kimberly Moon, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 37. Kim was born on April 9, 1982 in Topeka, KS to James and Leyla (Craig) Hendrix.
Kim graduated from Lyndon High School in 2000 and Baker University in 2008. On June 4, 2005, she married Brentt Moon. They raised a daughter Kali and a son Lawson. While Kim was dealt a difficult hand in life she always tried to make the most of it. She had 2 major passions, her family and travelling. Besides her two children she loved being intimately involved in the lives of her 18 nieces and nephews.
Kim is survived and loved by her husband, Brentt; her daughter, Kali Moon; and her son, Lawson Moon, all of the home; her parents, Jim and Leyla Hendrix of Vassar; her sisters, Steph Garcia of Carbondale and Debbie Robertson of Gardner; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Kim will lie in state on Tuesday, March 24 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Feltner Funeral Chapel, family will not be present. Graveside services for Kim will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 25 at the Vassar Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kim Moon Memorial Fund, to be designated later, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020