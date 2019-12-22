|
Kimberly Ann Copeland Kimberly Ann Copeland, 56, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 20, 2019 at home. She was a resident of Jesup for nearly thirty years, Kimberly was born on February 13, 1963 in Clay Center, Kansas. She attended the University of Kansas where she met and married the love of her life, Todd Copeland. The two lived in Baton Rouge for many years before relocating to Jesup in 1990. Kimberly, affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Nana" was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who devoted herself to her family always putting their needs before her own. In her spare time, she loved photography and the beach where she enjoyed bathing in the sun and collecting sharks teeth.
Survivors include her husband of thirty-five years, Todd Copeland of Jesup; two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Lauren Copeland of Huntington Beach, California and their children, Chloe and Chelsea and Brian and Wendi Copeland of Douglas and their children, Keylee, Kilee and Hunter ; mother, Shirley Murrell of Topeka, Kansas; father, Mel Kopf of Topeka Kansas and two brothers, Greg Kopf of Miami Beach, Florida and Mike Kopf of Loveland, Colorado. Several nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Fair Haven Women's and Children's Shelter, P.O. Box 1153, Jesup, GA 31598. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019