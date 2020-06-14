Kirk V. Hawkins, age 78, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 5-6:30 P.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 A.M., at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 12:30 P.M. at the Harveyville Cemetery. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Kirk Kirk V. V. Hawkins Hawkins
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.