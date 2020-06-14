Kirk V. Hawkins
Kirk V. Hawkins, age 78, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 5-6:30 P.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 A.M., at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 12:30 P.M. at the Harveyville Cemetery. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Kirk Kirk V. V. Hawkins Hawkins

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
