Kit Bidinger Kit Bidinger, 60, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019, in Topeka KS after a short battle with cancer. Kit was born June 9, 1959 to mother Eda "June" Bidinger, who preceded him in death on October 13, 2018. His father Franklin Bidinger and brother Mike Bidinger also preceded him in death. Kit is survived by uncle Lanny Tate of Lawrence, niece Leslee Kennedy of Topeka, niece Misty Stofer (Eric) of Lawrence, great nieces and nephew and numerous cousins and friends.
Kit's happiest days were spent hunting, fishing, bowling & mastering numerous outdoor activities. He was a skilled mechanic and "fixer," proficient gardener and avid bird watcher. Kit appreciated solitude and spent every day living, unapologetically, true to himself and those who had the pleasure of knowing Kit understand how greatly he will be missed. Per Kit's wishes, no services are planned but maybe those who knew him could spend some time in nature remembering times spent with him.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019