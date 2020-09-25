Lyndon--Kolby Joe Wischropp, 26, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on June 29, 1994 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Kevin Wischropp.



Kolby had lived most of his life in Lyndon and had been in Topeka most recently.



Kolby worked as a grill cook at Abigail's Bar in Topeka. He wrestled in elementary school and ran the one mile and two mile in track for Lyndon High School, where he graduated in 2013. He was an avid skateboarder and competed in several events.



Kolby is survived by his Dad and Mom, Kevin and Peggy Wischropp of Lyndon; his brother, Dylan Wischropp of Lyndon; his paternal grandparents, Jim and Ellen Wischropp of Lyndon; his maternal grandparents, Daphne Bailey and the late Vern Bailey; several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services for Kolby will be at 11:00am on Friday, September 25 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Kolby may be made to the Kolby Wischropp Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451.



