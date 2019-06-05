|
|
Kori Alexander Kori Alexander, 40, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Topeka, KS. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). A celebration of life memorial will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ: 2420 SE Bellview Ave. (Topeka). Please visit Ms. Alexander's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019