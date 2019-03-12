|
|
Kris Wentworth Kris Mark Wentworth, 59, of Topeka, KS., died March 6, 2019, at the Colmery O'Neil VA Hospital in Topeka. He was born December 25, 1959, the son of Earl Junior and Marita Nadine Ellis Wentworth. He was a 1978 graduate of Shawnee Heights High School in Tecumseh. He served in the US Navy in 1979-1984. Proudly serving aboard the USS Caygua in the Pacific Ocean, patrolling the Western Caroline Trust Territory. Kris worked as a CNA at the Kansas Neurological Institute for the past 31 years. He married Kelle Hackathorn on March 7, 1987, they later divorced. Survivors include two daughters, Katie and Emily Wentworth, both of Topeka. two brothers, Max Wentworth, League City, TX., Robert Broughton, Las Vegas, NV., two sisters, Jodi Wentworth and Darla Hughes, both of Topeka. Three grandchildren, Aiden, Alivia and Ellianna Dove, all of Topeka., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents, one brother, Eric Wentworth, one nephew Ryan Wentworth and a niece, Amber Fleer. Funeral Services will be 2PM, Thursday at the Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa. Visitation will be one hour before the services, 1-2PM. Burial will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Perry, KS. Memorials may be made to the Colmery O'Neil Topeka VA Hospital and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019