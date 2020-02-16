Home

Kristen Lydia Proctor Edmonston Kristen Lydia Proctor Edmonston was called home to her Lord and Savior, Sunday, February 9, 2020, to resume her rightful place among the stars. Memorial services will be Friday, February 21 at 11:00am at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW Eighth, Topeka, KS 66612. Contributions to the mid-America chapter of the ALS Association would be welcomed. www.alsa-midamerica.org Heaven shines a little brighter, this night. A complete obituary can be found at www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
