Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristopher Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristopher M. "Kris" Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristopher M. "Kris" Steele Obituary
Kristopher M. "Kris" Steele Kristopher M. "Kris" Steele, 65, Topeka, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

Kris was born January 22, 1954 in Topeka, the son of Andrew and Christine Steele. He attended Topeka Public Schools.

He served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He later worked as a Prison Guard in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was currently employed as a Bus driver with the Shawnee Heights School District.

Kris married Arnetta Robinson on January 12, 2007 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include daughter, LaTisha Steele, Topeka; step-daughters, LePhina Zeigler, Trindoces Robinson, both of Topeka; brothers, Andrew Steele, Inkster, MI, Robert Steele, Hampton, VA; sisters, Ella Mae Tolen, Joni Jean Hill, Sharon Llamas, Karen Henry, Mary Jefferson, all of Topeka. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Cleve Nichols, Arthur Steele and Keith Steele.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www. DoveTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now