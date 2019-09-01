|
Kristopher M. "Kris" Steele Kristopher M. "Kris" Steele, 65, Topeka, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.
Kris was born January 22, 1954 in Topeka, the son of Andrew and Christine Steele. He attended Topeka Public Schools.
He served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He later worked as a Prison Guard in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was currently employed as a Bus driver with the Shawnee Heights School District.
Kris married Arnetta Robinson on January 12, 2007 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include daughter, LaTisha Steele, Topeka; step-daughters, LePhina Zeigler, Trindoces Robinson, both of Topeka; brothers, Andrew Steele, Inkster, MI, Robert Steele, Hampton, VA; sisters, Ella Mae Tolen, Joni Jean Hill, Sharon Llamas, Karen Henry, Mary Jefferson, all of Topeka. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Cleve Nichols, Arthur Steele and Keith Steele.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019