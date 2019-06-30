|
|
Krystal L. Goodspeed Jim
Krystal Lee Goodspeed/Jim, 33, passed away unexpectedly from complications related to asthma on June 22, 2019. She was born November 2, 1986 in Manhattan, KS, and resided in Eskridge, KS at the time of her death. She married Russell Jim in the summer of 2012 and had 5 children: Alex, 9, Brooklynn, 6, Abbi, 4, Brionna, 3, and Abel, 2.
Krystal enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. She was always involved with her children and her dog, Lenny. Krystal constantly had a smile on her face and could brighten anyone's day with her great sense of humor. She is loved dearly and will be missed by all she came to know in life.
She is survived by her husband, Russell, and 5 children, of the home; mother, Brooke Owens; brothers, Kelsey and Justin Goodspeed; and a number of other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Goodspeed; grandparents, Donald and Patricia Goodspeed and Albert and Lois Creamer; and uncles Charlie Seymour and Mike Jim.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 28th at 2 p.m. at Lake Shawnee Shelter #2, 3410 SE Leisure Ln., Topeka, KS 66605. In lieu of flowers, donations to benefit the children can be made to Russell Jim or Kelsey McGinley and sent to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, KS, 66536.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019