Kyle C. Kofoid, 51, of Topeka, Kansas, lost his long battle with depression on September 27, 2020. He was born October 12, 1968, in Mitchell, South Dakota, and married Cathy S. Hague in Newton, Kansas, on August 24, 1991. She and their children, Julia and Eli, survive.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St., Topeka, KS 66614. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church. To leave online condolences or to read a full obituary go to www.DoveTopeka.com.

If you are thinking about suicide, are concerned about a friend or loved one, or need emotional support, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The service is free and confidential.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
