Kyong In "Carol" (Chung) Wood Kyong In Wood, 69, Topeka, Kansas, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in her home.
Kyong was born March 7, 1950, in Seoul, South Korea. She married David Ervin Wood, Sr. Surviving family members include daughter, Sharlett Wood-Eden (Vermon) and their children, Kaz and Skylar; daughter Sharren Wendt (Mark) and their children, Dillon, Victoria, Brooklynn, Sam and Julius; Shela Wood and her children, Chelsi, Kyle (Sammy) and Sean; son, David E. Wood, Jr., and his children, David Wood III, Jessy, Lexi, Maddy and Abby; and four great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, mother Tae Hyon Chung, and a brother.
Carol lived modestly but loved life. Her favorite thing in life was family. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother or halmoni. She enjoyed having coffee every morning with her friends, going shopping and taking walks. Carol loved to cook for her family and friends and wouldn't hesitate to offer a stranger food. One New Years Day she went to our local homeless shelter and gave everyone she met a twenty-dollar bill until a police officer told he she shouldn't do that again.
In Carol's later years, she enjoyed going dancing every week with her significant other, Jerry Loney; he survives. Carol's laugh was contagious, and her visits were always too short. She will be missed by many.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at The Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan KS 66543.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valeo Behavioural Health Care, the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), or Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019