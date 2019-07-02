|
L Elaine Hicks Lila Elaine was born in Scottsbluff, NE, March 30, 1926 and died June 29, 2019, at her home in Little Rock AR. Elaine was pre-deceased by her husband 73 years, Bishop Kenneth Hicks who died ten days prior, and son-in-law, Wayne Gottschalk. Her survivors are daughters Debra Gottschalk of Topeka KS, Linda Hicks of Cabot AR , granddaughter Dr Kiley Gottschalk (Oren Lee-Parritz) of Waltham, MA, grandson Spencer Gottschalk of Topeka,KS. She became a true Nebraska girl, living in cities throughout the state under the loving gaze of her mother, Martha Magnolia (Nolia) and an abundance of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who helped define and shape her into a woman who cherished "family". She attended York College.
The life of a minister's wife was one of adapting, listening, extrapolating, being creative, being objective, being politically-correct, knowing and being social....all while modeling love, grace, intelligence, wisdom and discipline for her daughters, so they could become the best people they could be. Her love of music and wonderful organizational skills enhanced many leadership roles at work, home and within the church.
When the grandchildren were born, life became even richer for her. She guided them with love and joy , becoming the Maamaw they needed to navigate this life.
Elaine loved animals. Abby, her rag doll guardian cat of the last 5 years, was a touchstone for her in good times and bad, a spirit dashing between bedrooms, care-taking her beloved people.
Elaine Hicks was probably more than anyone knew, most always giving the stage, the credit to her successful husband. However, he would not have been who he was or what he accomplished...nor would her children and grandchildren ...without this woman of intelligence, resilience, wisdom, humor and love...a river of deep, generous love.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to organizations close to Elaine's heart:
Bishop Kenneth W. Hicks Peace Endowment at PHUMC, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock 72205
An animal rescue organization of your choice
A celebration service honoring Elaine's life as she transitioned and a service of thanksgiving and resurrection for her husband, Kenneth Hicks, were intertwined, as were they, at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Ruebel Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019