L. Rogene Moody completed her life journey at the age of 90 on July 5th, at home surrounded by her family after two weeks of stories, singing, laughs, and most of all great love. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edward C. Moody, and infant granddaughter Katie Silsby. Rogene is survived by a brother, Rex Newcom of Whitewater, KS, a sister, Rosemary Hoover of Independence, MO, three daughters: Janine Silsby (David Metzenthin) of Hoyt, KS, Christine Moody (Steve Spyres) of Hoyt, and Erin Moody Robinson (Greg) of Albuquerque, NM; seven grandchildren: Christopher Silsby (Jessica Brater), Michael Silsby (Billie Jean VanKnight), Sam Spyres, Sydney Spyres, Kaycie Robinson, Hannah Robinson (Derek Lynch), Caleb Robinson; two step-granddaughters: Adriene Williams and Mariel Johnson (Ross); and four great-grandchildren: Ezekiel and Eliezer Silsby, Campbell Williams, and Marlo Johnson.
Rogene (RoRo to her grandchildren) was born Laverna Rogene Newcom on September 11, 1929, to Charles and Viola(McMaster)Newcom on the family homestead in Benton, KS. She graduated from Whitewater High School, and business college in Wichita, KS. It was in Wichita where she met the love of her life, Edward. They married August 26, 1949, in Wichita. After many years of raising their three girls, Rogene returned to her training and became an executive assistant in a local regional church organization and financial institutions. She took great pride in her work and brought her compassion, ethics, and vast people skills to her career.
Rogene's faith and the commandment to "love one another" was her guide and lifelong commitment. Her ministry of music blessed multitudes. The gift of her voice was one she shared generously with her community, her church, and her God. "It is my worship."
She would also want to be remembered (her family wants her to be remembered) for her before-her-time liberal thinking. She said it became her way of living because she "believed what the Bible said." She was committed to social justice, quietly supporting those on the frontline with bail money, letters to the editor, and holding accountable those she thought to be treating others unfairly. She also affected change in the best way she knew how, with hospitality. She welcomed all into her home: numerous college students who could not make it home for Thanksgiving, international students new to a small Kansas town, an AFS exchange student/daughter, taking part in 1960's city-wide East-West "cultural exchange", forming a sister-church relationship with Calvary(National) Baptist Church in the '60s... relationships that have endured to this day.
Undoubtably, Rogene would tell you the legacy of which she is the proudest is that of her family, the people who benefited from and inherited her capacity for big love. She was very proud of her daughters and grandchildren and of their pursuits of education and careers in medical and social services, education, business, and the arts.
Rogene would not want any of her friends and family put at health risk. Therefore, a memorial service will be held at a later date when all can gather to greet one another and celebrate this marvelous life in the manner which does it the greatest honor, truly being together. Dove Cremations & Funeral Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family.
In the meantime, memorial contributions may be sent to the following: Westside Baptist Church, 1008 SW 4th St, Topeka, KS 66606; Topeka Civic Theatre 3028 SW 8th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606; Friends of Konza Prairie 100 Konza Prairie Lane, Manhattan, KS. 66502. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
