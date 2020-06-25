Lacey (Root, Roe) Grey
Lacey Carolyn (Root) Grey (formerly Roe) of Waukee, IA, formerly of Topeka, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Des Moines, IA, following a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Iles Dunn's Chapel, Des Moines will host a visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25. A private family burial will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, followed by visitation until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lacey is survived by three children, Jacob, Douglas and Allison Roe of Waukee, IA; brothers, Philip Root of Overland Park, KS, Thomas Root of Waukee, IA and Yukihiro Mizutani of New York, NY; and her nephews, Jason and Ben Roe.

Additional information may be found at www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
